Newcastle & Stoke Keeping Tabs on Teenager Lighting Up French Lower Divisions

By 90Min
October 19, 2017

Clubs across Europe are keeping tabs on 19-year-old talent Nordine Ibouroi, who is currently playing for French fourth-tier side FC Martigues.

The Sun have reported that a number of clubs are sending scouts to watch the young striker, including Premier League sides Newcastle United and Stoke City. German Bundesliga side FC Köln and French Ligue 1 team St. Etienne are also keeping an eye on Ibouri, who has become something of a social media sensation recently.

Ibouri also garnered some attention after scoring a spectacular goal for FC Martigues against Monaco's reserve team back in September. 


The teenager, who is from the African island of Comoros, but also holds a French passport, could become the latest young football prodigy to emerge from France and has had scouts queuing up in the hope of unearthing the next Kylian Mbappe. 


Young French players have been lighting up European football over the last year. the transfers of 18-year-old Mbappe to Paris Saint-Germain and 20-year-old Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona became two of the most expensive in history this summer. 

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

The likes of Newcastle and Stoke may gamble that despite his humble beginnings, Ibouroi could become the next big French name to light up European football, once he makes the step to professional football.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters