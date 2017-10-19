Philippe Coutinho Urges Buoyant Liverpool to 'Keep This Going' as Reds Prepare for Spurs

Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho has urged Reds team-mates to 'keep this going' after the team won 7-0 against Maribor on Tuesday night to end a disappointing run of only one win in their seven previous games in all competitions.





The margin of victory in Slovenia was a club record for a European away game, with Coutinho scoring the second of the night after an early opener from Roberto Firmino. Summer signings Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also chipped in.

JURE MAKOVEC/GettyImages

"It's been a while since we picked up a good win. We've been creating scoring chances without managing to turn them into goals. But in the game things went right for us and we did a good job," Coutinho told UEFA.com in the wake of the game.

"We need to keep working hard and training hard in order to keep this going. We have another game against them at home, a difficult game, where we hope to play another good match."

But before the reverse fixture against Maribor, Liverpool face a tough Premier League game against top four rivals Tottenham at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs won for the first time in the league at their temporary 'home' with a narrow win over Bournemouth last week, but boast September Player of the Month and back-to-back Golden Boot winner Harry Kane among their ranks and pose a serious danger.

Although a big ask, a victory for Liverpool would see them close the gap on third placed Spurs to just a single point. It will come a week after the Reds became the first team to keep a clean sheet against Manchester United in any competition this season.