Portuguese Newspaper Makes Strange Error When Predicting Manchester United's Starting XI

By 90Min
October 19, 2017

An unnamed Portuguese Newspaper made an extremely strange prediction for Manchester United's starting XI ahead of their Champions League match against Benfica on Wednesday night. 

Sports Journalist Stewart Gardner pointed out in a Tweet the crazy error that was made by the Portuguese Newspaper. While they were correct in their Benfica prediction, there were two stand-out mistakes in their idea of a Manchester United starting XI. 

The first, and most forgivable, was their suggestion of United playing a three at the back formation, with Jones, Smalling and Lindelof in the centre being supported by Blind and Young as wing-backs. The second and most baffling mistake was that De Gea was not going to start in goal. Instead, he was dropped for CSKA Moscow goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev. 

Seriously...

 Akinfeev has been with CSKA Moscow since he was four-years-old, but was linked multiple times with a move to Old Trafford back when Sir Alex Ferguson was at the helm. However, it has been around five years since Ferguson left, and its been two years since there were rumours surrounding David de Gea leaving for Real Madrid.

Despite not having Akinfeev as the starter in between the sticks, Manchester United were victorious against Benfica in the 1-0 win away from home. The goal itself was scored in circumstances just as strange as the lineup from the Portuguese newspaper, with Marcus Rashford catching 18-year-old goalkeeper Svilar off his line from distance. 

The youngest goalkeeper to ever start a Champions League match was visibly upset with himself for his mistake, and apologised to the home fans for his error at the end of the game. 

