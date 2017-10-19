Report Claims Arsenal Have Resurrected Karim Benzema Interest With 'Satisfactory' Offer

Arsenal have allegedly resumed their longstanding interest in Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema after a report from Spain has it that an offer is 'on the table' for the 29-year-old star.

The Gunners have been linked with Benzema on and off for years. Nothing concrete has ever materalised, but Spanish gossip monger Don Balon is now claiming that Real have received what is considered to be a 'very interesting proposal'.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

Benzema remains a firm favourite of head coach and fellow countryman Zinedine Zidane, yet Don Balon suggests that a sale has always been a possibility in the event of a 'satisfactory' offer. If what they say is to be believed, then 'satisfactory' is what Real now have from Arsenal.

Benzema only recently signed a new long-term contract with Real which raised his mandatory buyout clause to an eye watering €1bn.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

But that may have served more to ensure Los Blancos remain in complete control when it comes to selling negotiations, with all buyout clauses at the Bernabeu much higher than similar clauses at rivals Barcelona, for example, as a matter of course.

Arsenal brought in Alexandre Lacazette in the summer for a club record fee, yet the Gunners are faced with losing both Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil in January in cut-price deals, or next summer as free agents, and so new attacking players will soon be an urgent need.

Benzema has been sidelined by injuries at various points over the last few season, forcing to miss a chunk of the current campaign already. When fit, he remains one of the most prolific strikers in Europe, though, with last season's tally of 19 goals a relative low for him.

As recently as the 2015/16 season, Benzema netted 24 times in only 27 La Liga games.