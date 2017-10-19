Report Claims Long-Term Inter Target Arturo Vidal Is Keen on Return to Italy

By 90Min
October 19, 2017

Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal is reportedly open to a return to Italy, with Inter long term admirers of the Chilean.

According to Football Italia, the 30-year-old was the subject of serious interest from Inter in the summer, but Carlo Ancelotti refused to sell what he considered one of Bayern's star midfielders. 

However, with Ancelotti's dismissal and Jupp Heynckes since taking over the helm, Vidal's position - along with that of some of his teammates - isn't necessarily guaranteed a starting berth.

With Bayern starting this season in rather uncharacteristic fashion, the midfielder might see this as the right time to call an end to his career in Germany. Most recently, Vidal was left out of Bayern's starting eleven during their 3-0 victory over Scottish champions Celtic on Wednesday night.

However, the Nerazzurri would likely have to sell players in January, if they are serious about signing Vidal and reports have suggested that Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic could be the man to make way.


Earlier this month, the Chilean backtracked on retiring from the national side after they failed to qualify for the World Cup next summer. 

His frustration with the national team has seen him in the news frequently over the past month, after leaving fans and officials in the dark as to whether he would continue to add to his 90 caps for Chile.

