Thomas Meunier Was Offered Megabucks to Join Championship Bound Side Before Move to PSG

By 90Min
October 19, 2017

PSG defender Thomas Meunier has revealed how Aston Villa offered him a bigger wage packet than the Ligue 1 giants to join them in 2016, according to Birmingham Mail.

Villa had endured a miserable season, suffering relegation to the Championship with just 17 points and looked to the then Club Brugge right-back Meunier as an option.

The Belgian told SportFoot: “I received more financially interesting proposals from other clubs, especially from England, but that was not my priority. Even Aston Villa, who had gone to the Championship, was more generous than the Paris club."


But it appears the prospect of challenging for silverware with the Parisians was far more appetising for him, as he said: "When my agent told me that the PSG had entered the dance, I told him to forget the other offers."


Meunier has had to compete for his place in the team since his €7m transfer, often being rotated for Serge Aurier and now Dani Alves, but that hasn't stopped him contributing to helping the club win both domestic cups last season and being part of a PSG side which has made a strong start to this season on all fronts.

Meunier was the surprise match winner in the club's Ligue 1 match at the weekend, scoring both goals in a 2-1 win over Dijon, a win which kept the club top of the league as they bid to regain the Ligue 1 title which they lost to Monaco last season.

