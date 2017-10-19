Tributes From Fans and Players Pour in After Passing of Accrington Stanley Youngster Jordan Moseley

By 90Min
October 19, 2017

Promising Accrington Stanley academy player Jordan Moseley passed away on Tuesday night, but the circumstances around his death are still unclear.

In a statement posted on the Accrington Stanley website, the club said: “Accrington Stanley are shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden death of Academy player Jordan Moseley last night.

“The thoughts and condolences of everyone at Accrington Stanley go out to all of his family and friends at this difficult time.

“The English Football League and League Football Education will provide any necessary support to anyone affected by this tragedy.

“We ask that everyone shows respect to the family at this difficult time.

“Forever part of the Stanley Family, Jordan Moseley.”

Joey Barton lead the tributes on twitter, posting this heartfelt message; 

The 15-year-old's death has come as a huge shock to everyone involved with Accrington Stanley, with big things promised for Moseley.

The club's chairman, Andy Cork, said the youngster's death was "sad and tragic".

He added: “We are doing our best to respect the family at this time. It’s hitting us at the same time.

“I can’t say any more at this stage other than it’s really sad, and tragic. A young man has lost his life.”

As the club, family and friends come to terms with their loss, tributes have poured in from all areas of social media. 

