Barcelona Set to Launch 'Final Attack' in Attempt to Land Philippe Coutinho in January

Barcelona have reportedly begun the 'final attack' in their attempts to successfully sign Philippe Coutinho when the transfer window re-opens in January after failing to persuade Liverpool to sell the player in summer, despite the submission of multiple enormous offers.





According to Mundo Deportivo (MD), agent Kia Joorabchian, the man famously connected to multiple Carlos Tevez transfers, has been hired by the Catalan giants to act on their behalf as an intermediary in talks with the Premier League side that are set to resume next week.

The offer that Joorabchian will apparently take to the meeting comprises of an €80m transfer fee, supplemented by €30m in add-ons, meaning the value of the deal would total €110m.

That is significantly less than the final offer Barça were alleged to have made in summer, rumoured to be worth £138m (€150m) as they desperately tried to seal a deal in late August.

The MD report acknowledges that it is not an offer Liverpool are likely to accept, not least in part because Barça chief executive Oscar Grau recently, and perhaps ill-advisedly, declared that the Catalan giants have plenty of funds with which to sign Coutinho in January.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Despite Liverpool's reported contestations and firm stance that Coutinho is not for sale at any price, MD continue to claim that the player has an agreement in place with the Reds that will allow for a transfer to go through in January after he gave his short-term commitment to play for Jurgen Klopp's team during the first half of the season rather than sulk or kick up a fuss.

Those close to Liverpool will of course deny the existence of such an agreement and point to the long-term contract that Coutinho signed at Anfield only nine months ago.

Barça are still keen on making sure Coutinho joins them in January despite the fact that he would be cup-tied in the Champions League and therefore unable to play. Coach Ernesto Valverde is said to believe he will still be a valuable addition, even just for La Liga and Copa del Rey games.