How to Watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Dortmund: Game Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

How to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Dortmund on Oct. 21.

By Daniel Rapaport
October 20, 2017

Fans of the U.S. men's national team won't get to see Christian Pulisic play meaningful games in an American jersey for quite some time, but that doesn't mean they won't get to watch him at all. 

Pulisic's Borussia Dortmund side travel to Eintracht Frankfurt for a Bundesliga matchup on Saturday. 

Dortmund's season thus far has been a smashing success or a stumbling failure, depending on which competition you look at. Dortmund is flying high in the Bundesliga, sitting in first place with a two-point lead over bitter rivals Bayern Munich. The Champions League, however, has been a different story. Dortmund drew the short end of the stick by being grouped with holders Real Madrid and Tottenham, and Dortmund has earned just one point after the first round of games. 

Frankfurt is in seventh place in the Bundesliga and the side has won both of its last league matches. USMNT fans should keep an eye on defender Timothy Chandler, who has made 29 caps for the U.S. but fell out of the national team picture once Bruce Arena took over coaching duties. 

See how to watch the game below. 

How to Watch

Time: Saturday, Oct. 22, 9:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Soccer Match Pass

Live Stream: Watch live on Fox Sports Go

