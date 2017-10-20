Former Chelsea Star Ramires Set to Return to European Football in January With Serie A Giants

October 20, 2017

Former Chelsea midfielder Ramires is set to make his return to European football in January, after agreeing to join Serie A giants Inter on loan from Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning, according to Gazzetta dello Sport

The 30-year-old departed Stamford Bridge in January 2016 for around £25m, however just months later insisted that he made the switch to China not for the money, but due to Guus Hiddink's arrival at the Blues. 

The defensive-minded midfielder stated that the 70-year-old Dutchman was not keen on him as a player, and instantly decided that he would not have a part to play in his squad for the remainder of that season. 

However, speaking in April 2016, Ramires claimed despite his apparent forced exit from the club, he still remains fond of the west Londoners, and he was keen for them to get back to their former glories in the European elite competition. 

"I am a Chelsea supporter and want the club to get back into the Champions League as quickly as possible because that is where they belong", the Brazilian told the Mirror four months after his departure. 

Even though the Blues are now back alongside the best the continent has to offer, and enjoying an impressive campaign so far, the 30-year-old ball-winner will not be, but now at least has the chance to help Inter to do so ahead of next term. 

The 30-year-old looks set to make the switch back to European football just 18 months following his decision to leave, by joining the Black and Blues, who currently sit second in Serie A. 

However, the deal will only be temporary one initially, due to the Italian club's ability to house just one more non-EU player. 

The agreement has been able to be reached due to the Chinese Super League season concluding in November and connections between the Suning Group and La Beneamata. 

