Kevin De Bruyne Prefers Team Success to Personal Awards & Reveals City's Biggest Rivals for Title

Manchester City's star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has claimed that personal accolades mean little to him without team success to back it up, and also hinted that rivals Manchester United could be the biggest challenge to Pep Guardiola's team this season.

Both Manchester clubs are unbeaten in 2017/18 and have got off to fantastic starts, with the blue half of the city narrowly edging the Red Devils at the moment.

However, De Bruyne has warned his teammates against getting complacent, especially with the majority of the season still to come.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

In an interview with ESPN, the Belgian, who is an early front runner for player of the season awards, responded to whether he thought United were City's main title threat this Premier League season.

"For the moment I think so, but everybody’s still there. It’s so early, if you lose two or three games you go back to a [lower] position. We have to maintain this hopefully," he said.





"We play dominant football and like to put a lot of pressure on them and if you can do that, it works well. It’s hard to go full pace all the time but at the moment everyone is in great shape."

De Bruyne, who has started the season in fine form with a goal and five assists already in the league, also went on to talk discuss personal accolades and claimed that personal trinkets will always be secondary to winning as a team.

He told ESPN: "It's nice to have it but I prefer it after we have a title. When I got it in Germany, it was a great honour but I wasn't happy that before we won the cup in Germany, we were second in Germany at the time.

"After that if you win it, it's a great recognition it means that it will be forever there and that you did well."