Liverpool Assure 'Frustrated' James Milner He Is Still an Important Part of Reds Squad

By 90Min
October 20, 2017

Liverpool are reportedly keen to keep hold of frustrated versatile star James Milner, with the Reds still valuing the vice-captain, despite him slipping into merely a back-up role this season.

Milner, who is in his third campaign with Anfield, played the majority of last season as a makeshift left-back. But the resurgent form of Alberto Moreno and intense competition for places in his preferred midfield positions has left Milner largely a substitute.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

He captained the side during this week's club record 7-0 Champions League win in Slovenia, but chances are, having started only two of eight Premier League games he'll be back on the bench by the time Liverpool face Tottenham at Wembley on Sunday.

According to the Daily Telegraph, manager Jurgen Klopp has 'assured' Milner that, despite his limited involvement so far, he remains an important part of the plans moving forward.

The report notes that Milner, who quit international football to ensure he could prolong his club career at the highest level, could have had the opportunity to leave Anfield during the summer if he'd wanted - Leicester were apparently interested in acquiring his services.

Competition for places will only increase further. The summer signing of Andrew Robertson to support Moreno will ensure Milner isn't required even as a back-up left-back, while the pre-arranged arrival of Naby Keita from RB Leipzig in July will only add to his problems.

It is said that Milner's situation is 'likely' to be 'reviewed' come the summer. What seems almost certain, however, is that the 31-year-old, who famously quit Manchester City in 2015 in order to play more regular football in the latter stage of his career, won't be leaving Liverpool in January.

