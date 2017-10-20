Man Utd Youngster Scott McTominay Signs New 4-Year Contract Until June 2021

Manchester United youngster Scott McTominay has committed his long-term future to the club after signing a new four-year contract to June 2021, with the option of a further 12 months.





McTominay, who has handed his first-team debut by manager Jose Mourinho in a Premier League game against Arsenal in May, made his Champions League debut this week when he came off the bench in the 1-0 win over Benfica in Lisbon.

Congratulations to @ScottMcTominay, who has signed a new contract at #MUFC until June 2021 with the option to extend for a further year! 👏 A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited) on Oct 20, 2017 at 5:46am PDT

Lancashire-born McTominay already has 15 years with United under his belt after first joining the youth setup at the age of just five.

"I have grown up at this great club and it has always been a big part of my life. I attended the club's development centre in Preston from the age of five and have gone on to progress from there," the 20-year-old told ManUtd.com.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"To make my debut at the end of last season was a dream come true, and I would like to thank the manager for the faith that he has shown in me.

"I was absolutely delighted when the manager promoted me to the first-team squad and I am looking forward to continuing my journey with this fantastic team."

McTominay has clearly made an impression on Mourinho since being promoted to the first-team, with the United boss commenting, "I am delighted Scott has signed a new contract, he is one of our young players that has gone from strength to strength.

"He made his Premier League debut at the end of last season and made his Champions League debut this season. I had no hesitation in promoting Scott to the first-team squad last month as we have total belief in him."