Mauricio Pochettino Reveals Two Big Injury Blows for Tottenham Ahead of Liverpool Clash

Spurs have suffered two injury setbacks in preparation for a huge game against Liverpool this Sunday - as the returns of Moussa Dembele and Victor Wanyama have been delayed.

With Pochettino's midfield becoming increasingly sparse with Spurs look to compete on all fronts - the introduction of Harry Winks has negated the loss of two key midfielders. Wanyama and Dembele were both integral parts of the side that finished second last season, with Spurs looking to make another push for the title.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

As quoted by the Mirror, Pochettino said: "We don't know how bad Mousa's [Dembele] problem is yet. It is a shame and a technical problem, we will see how bad it is."

As for Wanyama, he continued: “We are concerned about his situation, must wait to see what happens when he sees the specialist. We have no clear idea what is going on.”

Wanyama has only featured twice in the Premier League this season, suffering a knee injury in training that the Kenyan is still recovering from. Similarly, Dembele suffered a training injury in the lead up to the Champions League clash with Real Madrid. With both of these injuries sustained in training, questions could be raised over Pochettino's methods.

Pochettino will be keen not to rush these players back, with Wanyama arguably brought into the fold too early after a summer where Wanyama was recovering from another injury already. With Liverpool a potentially decisive match, facing off against an attack that is on form, his defensive presence will certainly be missed.

Speaking of the Liverpool game, Pochettino complimented the reds saying: "Liverpool have one of the best squads in the Premier League, unbelievable players and a great manager so it will be very tough. I've told all of the players we must be ready for a very hard game."