Mesut Ozil Has 'Started Telling Arsenal Teammates' About Impending Manchester United Switch

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil is apparently 'so confident' that he will be joining Manchester United at some point in the near future he has already started to tell his current Gunners team-mates exactly that.

This is according to a sensational claim from the Daily Mirror, which would suggest that Ozil is fairly openly preparing to say his goodbyes to Arsenal and move north to Old Trafford for a reunion with former Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

The German World Cup winner has just eight months left on his current Arsenal contract and appears no closer to signing fresh terms, despite his agent recently claiming that the latest round of talks had been 'positive' - that revelation was reportedly a surprise to the Gunners.

Manager Arsene Wenger later admitted that the club may look into selling Ozil and fellow contract rebel Alexis Sanchez when the transfer window re-opens in January to avoid a scenario where both individuals leave as free agents in June and Arsenal recoup no money.

OLLY GREENWOOD/GettyImages

Mourinho and Ozil certainly have a strong relationship after winning La Liga together with Real during the 2011/12 campaign. The United boss has also spoken highly of the player since.

Yet a significant red flag on the likeliness of Ozil actually joining United remains the origin of the latest story and which side is driving it.

Tellingly, the Mirror's report admits that it is unclear if United will actually make a formal offer. It certainly wouldn't be the first time that a story has been planted by an agent, representative or friend of a player to stir up hype in an attempt to flush out a genuine offer from...somewhere.

Inter are the only club to have shown any kind of semi serious interest in Ozil, with even them having reservations about pursuing him in January.