Report Claims Jose Mourinho Is Monitoring Barcelona Star as He Seeks Physicality in Man Utd Defence

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is said to be eyeing up an ambitious swoop for Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti, according to Spanish rumours site Don Balon.

The Red Devils had been linked to the the 23-year-old's teammate Sergi Roberto, as an option to bolster their seemingly injury-prone back-line.

However, the Portuguese manager has now turned his attention to the Cameroon-born centre-back (who can also fill in on the left, which has been a particular problem position for United) with an eye on increasing the physicality levels within the Old Trafford defensive ranks.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

It had also been reported that Mourinho was keen to lure Real Madrid star Raphael Varane to the Premier League initially, but the former Real boss has since elected to quash that pursuit in preference for more robust (and attainable) alternatives.

However, even if Mourinho's interest is real, wrenching Umtiti away from Catalonia will not be easy, with the defender playing a part in every minute of Barca's Champions League campaign so far and missing just two La Liga fixtures as they sit top of the table.

The Olympique Lyonnais academy graduate has become an instrumental factor under new boss Ernesto Valverde's this term, as Barça maintain the joint-best defensive record in the Spanish top flight.

VIDEO: Barcelona Post Day in the Life Video of Defender Samuel Umtiti & His Amazing Dog https://t.co/JyBdp21Pan — 90min (@90min_Football) April 28, 2017

In fact the Catalan giants have conceded just three goals in the nine matches the 23-year-old has played a part in, and are yet to taste defeat with him in the side this season.