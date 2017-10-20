Ronald Koeman Admits Pressure Is Mounting as Everton Fall Apart in Europa League Clash

Everton manager Ronald Koeman cut a frustrated figure after he watched his side lose a closely fought Europa League encounter with Lyon 2-1 at Goodison Park on Thursday night. The result now leaves the Toffees without a win and bottom of Group E.

There can be no doubting the Blues' players commitment and efforts; even the home fans showed empathy towards their own team at the final whistle. However, throughout the game Lyon demonstrated their game wasn't solely based on endeavour. They consistently had more quality and nous to their play, which the Premier League side disappointingly lacked.

3 - Only three sides have progressed past the Europa League group stages after collecting one point in the first three games. Precarious. https://t.co/PtsXy7t2x0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 19, 2017

Speaking post match on BT Sport about the increased scrutiny on his own position the former Dutch international said: "If the team is not winning or performing then it is always the manager, if the board think I'm not the right man, they will tell me."





Commenting on the unsavoury Ashley Williams incident with Lyon's goalkeeper Anthony Lopes during the second half, he refused to solely blame the Welsh international, Koeman explained: "The ref didn't do nothing. Fekir was diving not even a yellow card, this caused out irritation to grow."





Koeman received the dreaded vote of confidence from the club's board this week, showing he still has the support of majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri and chairman Bill Kenwright; patience is not a virtue in the modern game.

Everton in all competitions under Ronald Koeman this season (exc. qualifiers):



12 games

6 losses

3 wins

3 draws



10 goals

20 conceded pic.twitter.com/Zmnjwhw3YM — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 19, 2017

After the disillusionment of tonight's result, Everton now turn their attention to this weekend's Premier League fixture at home to Arsenal. Undoubtedly, the pressure is gradually mounting on Koeman and anything less than a win could see the end of the Dutchman's time on Merseyside.