Stoke City vs Bournemouth Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Two struggling sides meet on Saturday as Bournemouth take on Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium.

Neither team has started their Premier League campaign well. Bournemouth sit in 19th place with just four points, with Stoke just two places in front with eight points.

After conceding seven to Manchester City last week, Stoke will be hoping for some damage control with a result against the visiting Cherries. Meanwhile, Eddie Howe's men have managed to score just four goals from their opening eight games, but will hope to change that against this leaky Stoke side.

Classic Encounter

Dave Thompson/GettyImages

Stoke and Bournemouth have only met four times in the Premier League, but so far the advantage is with the Potters. Stoke have lost just one of the four games between the sides, with their only defeat coming in this exact fixture nearly a year ago.

Bournemouth sealed their one and only win over Stoke thanks to a Nathan Aké header in the first half of the November 2016 fixture.





The Cherries managed to steal all three points, despite conceding a penalty when Simon Francis brought down Bojan Krkic inside the area. Bojan fired the resulting penalty against the crossbar.





Big chances missed by Stoke eventually cost them the game, losing a match for the first time in over two months. Meanwhile, the three points sent the Cherries into the top half of the table.

Key Battles





Jermain Defoe vs Jack Butland

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

With just four goals so far this season, Bournemouth will surely look to experienced goalscorer Jermain Defoe to start bagging a few more for the Cherries.

Coming off the bench against Tottenham last week, Defoe provided Bournemouth with some of the game's best chances, and forced a good save from goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Stoke shot-stopper Jack Butland will need to be at his best to keep out Defoe. He will certainly aim to redeem himself after conceding seven against Manchester City last week. Still only 24, Butland has a lot of time to keep improving as a goalkeeper, and will want to get back on track to be England's number one after a long spell on the sidelines last season due to injury.

Defoe can certainly create chances for himself, and it will be up to Butland to keep the veteran striker out.

Jese & Xherdan Shaqiri vs Bournemouth's Defence

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

At the other end of the pitch, looking to cause problems for Bournemouth will be Xherdan Shaqiri and Jese Rodríguez. With skill and creativity in abundance, the pair will try to unnerve the Bournemouth defence and get themselves on the scoresheet.





Both have to capability to score goals and create, and both have already opened their goal and assist accounts for the season. They will be the ones delivering crosses or defence-splitting passes to the likes of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting or Mame Biram Diouf in the middle.





It will be up to the Bournemouth defence, in particular their full-backs, to nullify Shaqiri and Jese. In turn, they will stifle much of Stoke's attack.

Team News