Two goals from Glenn Murray sent Brighton on their way to their first ever Premier League away win, a 3-0 triumph over West Ham. The Seagulls elation came at the expense of a hugely disappointing West Ham, who were outplayed in every department, as manager Slaven Bilic clings to his job.

Having played well and not got a win against Everton the previous Sunday, Brighton started well and José Izquierdo fired an early warning shot with an effort over the bar from a well worked corner.

The Seagulls then took the lead on 10 minutes as Glenn Murray nodded in a free kick from Pascal Gross.

West Ham had been slow out of the blocks but a couple of chances for Winston Reid from set pieces woke the home crowd up. Fit again Manuel Lanzini worked himself an opening but saw his shot blocked by Lewis Dunk.

The visitors then had the assistant referee to thank as an offside decision stopped Javier Hernandez from being in on goal.

Brighton though finished the half strongly, they carved West Ham open and Joe Hart denied Murray a second goal. The England number one though will be disappointed to be beaten from distance by Izquierdo on the stroke of half time.

The Colombia international had his first Premier League goal. Having failed to score in the first half at the London Stadium for the 7th consecutive Premier League game, West Ham were booed off.

André Ayew was brought on at halftime and he came close to scoring from a Pablo Zabaleta cross.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Brighton were always a threat on the counter attack though with Anthony Knockaert in particular causing a number of problems. Murray went close on 73 minutes with Hart saving from him.

The resulting corner produced a Brighton penalty as Zabaleta bundled over Murray. The Brighton striker picked himself up and buried the spot kick to seal the win. The goal produced a mass exodus from the home supporters.

Those that remained cheered ironically as Lanzini had West Ham's only shot on target five minutes from time.

The Hammers were booed off again at the final whistle with manager Slaven Bilic now under a huge amount of pressure.

The tepid efforts by the home side take nothing away from Brighton however, who marked Chris Hughton's 100th Premier League game in charge of a club in style.