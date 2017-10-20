West Ham's Manuel Lanzini Outlines Plan for Rest of the Season Following Return From 'Ugly' Injury

West Ham star Manuel Lanzini is available for West Ham again after re-injuring his knee last month.

And having played a part in the Hammers' 1-1 draw against Burnley last weekend, he's feeling like he's ready to hit the heights he reached prior to his injury.

The Argentinian attacking midfielder has seen his team struggle to make the grade this season, but believes that West Ham have the right group of players to make up for the negative results suffered so far.

Speaking to the club's official website ahead of Friday's match against Premier league newcomers Brighton, Lanzini admitted that he was very frustrated during his injury period but is now looking to return to his best and help the Hammers 'recover lost ground'.

“We have a team with great players, very talented," he said. "Now that things are going better, we fight to the maximum to recover all the lost ground.

“The latest results have served a lot to raise spirits and we must continue that way for the rest of the season.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

“It was a very ugly feeling to be injured, to watch the team from the stands and not be able to help.

“I am a player who always wants to be on the pitch, who always tries to give his maximum and be at 100 per cent, so not being able to do that was really frustrating.

"I worked very hard to be able to return to my best, because my idea was always to return to the level of performances I had before the injury.

“I was able to play an almost full match last week in Burnley without problems and things look much better now.”