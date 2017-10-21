Arsenal Forward Mesut Özil Slams Suggestions He Wants to Join Man Utd This Summer Amid Speculation

October 21, 2017

Arsenal forward Mesut Özil is reportedly furious with claims that he is attempting to engineer a move away from the Gunners this summer, after being hotly tipped to link up with former boss José Mourinho at the close of the 2017/18 Premier League campaign. Özil is now well into the final year of his contract - having still not committed his future to Arsène Wenger's side.

As reported by the Sun, a close friend of the former Real Madrid man informed the paper of Özil's aggravation with speculation over his future, claiming that all the claims regarding his supposed lofty wage demands, and a desire to join United are untrue. The source stated:

"Mesut has not had any contract offer from Arsenal. There were talks about a modest pay rise last season but all those talks ended in March. There’s been nothing since then.

"At the time there was uncertainty over Arsene Wenger’s future so the conversations stopped. He has not been offered £300k a week - in fact, he has no offers on the table from Arsenal or any other club. He is not seeking to become the highest-paid player in the Premier League. That’s not his aim.”

The future of Özil remains a complicated issue, with the destination of Alexis Sánchez thought to be pivotal in determining whether the 29-year-old will stay. If the Gunners were to sell Sánchez, who is also into the last year of his contract, then the north London club would free up a lot of potential cash to offer Özil a substantial new contract.

