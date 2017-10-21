Arsenal Loanee Joel Campbell Wants Gunners Exit Permanently Next Summer

Joel Campbell has revealed his desire to quit Arsenal at the end of this season when his contract expires.

The Costa Rican has endured a miserable time at the Gunners. He joined Arsenal back in 2011 but has only managed 40 appearances under manager Arsene Wenger since, while scoring just four goals. In that time, the 25-year-old has been on loan a staggering six times, including his current spell with Real Betis in Spain.

Campbell only made his debut for Real Betis last weekend after he suffered a knee injury while on international duty for Costa Rica that required surgery. But the forward did manage to score a goal and make an assist during his team's 6-3 defeat to Valencia in La Liga.

Now the Arsenal loanee has revealed he plans to quit the Gunners in the summer and hopes to stay in Spain with Real Betis. According to the Sun, Campbell said that his desire to extend his stay in Spain was a secret for no-one.

"I will try to give my best this season, (hopefully) in the end the club is happy with what I do and they want to bet on me."

With Campbell's contract expiring with Arsenal in the summer of 2018, it means he will be free to talk with clubs outside of England in January to sign a pre-contract agreement ahead of next summer.

Joining a new club permanently will not be the only thing the forward will be looking forward to next summer. His national team Costa Rica has qualified for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia where Campbell will probably be hoping he can make an impact for his country.