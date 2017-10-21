Barcelona Eye Portuguese Starlet Andre Silva With Milan Tipped to Sell €38m Summer Signing

Barcelona could turn their attention to AC Milan star Andre Silva in their hunt for a new forward when the transfer window opens in January, with the 21-year-old Portugal international seemingly struggling to make an impact in Serie A since his summer move from Porto.

According to reports originating in Italy, Milan are already prepared to make Silva, who cost the Rossoneri €38m in June, available for sale after a difficult start to life in Italy.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Despite heavy investment in the squad all summer, Milan are playing catch up in the race for Champions League places just eight games into the new season and are currently desperately looking to break a run of three consecutive Serie A defeats.

Silva has scored four times in three Europa League group games, as well as twice in qualifying, but he hasn't been able to translate that form into goals in Serie A. He has been an unused substitute in four league games so far this season and is still awaiting his first domestic goal.

It could therefore be that Silva is among the first casualties as Milan look to shake things up again, with Barcelona seemingly showing early interest in acquiring his services.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Rumour has it that head Barça scout Ariedo Braida has visited Milan on a handful of occasions this season to watch Silva in action.

Silva's overall potential is not in doubt. He scored 21 times in all competitions for Porto last season, while he has netted 11 times in 17 appearances for Portugal at senior international level. But, for whatever reason, he doesn't seem to fit Italian football.

The Catalans are thought to have been in the market for a forward for some time. Neymar's exit highlighted further potential weakness in depth, with winger Ousmane Dembele the only marquee player brought in to so far replace the Brazilian.

Barça had to rely on the disappointing Paco Alcacer when Luis Suarez was injured earlier in the season, with the former Valencia man consistently not up to the challenge since arriving in a big money move last summer.

During the week, technical secretary Robert Fernandez was rumoured to have watched games in Madrid and Lisbon as he apparently took a closer look at Tottenham talisman Harry Kane and Manchester United forward Anthony Martial.