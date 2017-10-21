Harry Kane Not Interested in Transfer Rumours & Wants to Be a 'One-Club Man'

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has told the Mirror that he would love to spend his entire career with the club, despite heavy speculation around his future in north London.

It is understood that Real Madrid, who were only able to claim a point against Spurs in the Champions League on Tuesday, have been scouting the 24-year-old striker as well as his Tottenham teammate Dele Alli.

With 11 goals in as many games across all competitions this season, which includes five goals in Europe, Kane is now starting to be considered in the same bracket as the likes of Luis Suárez and Robert Lewandowski by the majority of the footballing world.





"I'd love to be a one-club man," Kane said. "It depends on how the club goes forward and managers et cetera, but I've said I want to stay here, as we're in a great place at the moment.

"The training centre is amazing, the new stadium is coming, the manager is fantastic and we've got a young team. So it's great. Definitely, I'm fully focused on Tottenham.

"I've said before you can never know what happens in football but this is my home. I've been brought up here and I want to look forward to the future and win things here," Kane added.

"When my career is finished, that's what I want to look back on and be proud of so hopefully that will be the case."