Huddersfield Town 2-1 Manchester United: Huddersfield Gift Red Devils First Defeat of the Season

Saturday afternoon saw Huddersfield Town take on Manchester United at the John Smith's Stadium as the Red Devils come in impeccable form, with no defeats so far in the Premier League.

The opening 10 minutes saw early bookings from both sides as Anthony Martial played rough on the ball.

Man Utd looked to dominated in the early minutes of the first half as the ball was pushed forward by the likes of Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young.

However, the Red Devils failed to convert their chances, giving Huddersfield the advantage in the counter attack.

United faced a major blow in the first half as first choice defender Phil Jones suffered a leg injury, forcing a substitution that brought on Victor Lindelof.

Huddersfield managed to make a breakthrough in the 28th minute as Aaron Mooy smashed in a rebound, sending the home crowd roaring in the stands.

With the Red Devils vulnerable, the Terriers continued to push hard as the chants got louder in the stands.

No less than five minutes after the first goal, Lindelof made a mistake in the away half as Laurent Depoitre got on the ball.

He passed two players before slotting the ball behind David De Gea for the hosts to lead 2-0 in the 34th minute.

The remainder of the half showed Utd's frustration as a penalty appeal was denied shortly after the second goal when Ander Herrera went down in Huddersfield's box.

The visitors did press till the end of the first 45 but failed to convert attempts from Nemanja Matic and Romelu Lukaku.

Jose Mourinho looked to switch things up in the second half with the addition of Marcus Rashford and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

The duo's introduction to the game brought life to the away side play as continuous pressing led to dangerous attacks.

Multiple chances were being created by the pace Mkhitaryan and Rashford possessed as they encouraged Lukaku to lead the attack.

The Red Devils finally got their break in the 78th minute as Lukaku crossed in a deep ball into the Huddersfield box, which landed straight onto Rashford's head.

The last 10 minutes saw United push to the fullest as Young, Rashford and Lukaku desperately looked for an equaliser to save the visitors' unbeaten streak this season.

The intensity in the stands grew as home fans continued chanting, trying to motivate the Huddersfield players to counter attack like in the first half.

Into stoppage time and Huddersfield attempted to push as they kept the ball in the away half.

However, home fans grew nervous in the closing seconds as Valencia crossed a ball into Smalling but Mathias Jorgensen made the save that would give United their first loss of the season.