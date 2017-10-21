Liverpool Up Their Interest in Benfica Wonderkid After Sending Scouts To Monitor Youngster

Liverpool sent scouts out to Benfica's UEFA Youth League match to watch youngster Nuno Santos, according to reports.

The Portuguese outfit were in action against CSKA Moscow and showed their class in a 5-1 demolition thanks in part to two goals from Santos, and according to Portuguese media outlet Record, Liverpool scouts were indeed in attendance to watch the youngster's impressive performance.

Philipp Schmidli/GettyImages

The 18-year-old is yet to make an appearance for the senior first team, however, he has regularly been featuring in the club's reserve team this season, and many believe he isn't far away from making the step up to the senior matchday squad.

He found himself on the scoresheet yet again as Benfica drew 2-2 with Manchester United in their following Youth League fixture - prior to the senior side's 1-0 defeat thanks to Marcus Rashford's goal - and although they didn't win the game, Santos certainly won the attention of many of Europe's top clubs with yet another impressive performance.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Benfica has been a breeding ground for many Premier League clubs in recent years, and this was no different this summer. Goalkeeper Ederson made the switch from Benfica to Manchester City for a fee of around £35m and looks to have settled into life in the Premier League well.

Meanwhile City's Manchester rivals also took a scalp out of Benfica's squad when they spent around £30m on Swedish centre-back Victor Lindelof, and it looks as though Liverpool may soon follow suit should they pursue young Santos.

Liverpool will face a tough test this weekend when they travel to Wembley to face an in-form Tottenham side who haven't lost any of their last 10 games, and who are also coming off the back of a very impressive away performance against the current Champions League holders Real Madrid.