Liverpool's Emre Can Responds Exit Rumours (Again) Amid Contract Standoff at Anfield

Liverpool's Emre Can remains an integral part of Jurgen Klopp's plans at Anfield, but is currently locked in a contract stand-off, increasing speculation surrounding a potential summer move to Juventus, but the German has revealed that he is fully committed to the Reds.

The 23-year-old midfielder moved to Merseyside in 2014 after securing a move from Bayer Leverkusen and has since made over 130 appearances for Liverpool, but with his contract expiring at the end of the season, his long-term future at the club has been brought into question.

The German international is said to be continuing talks over a new deal at Anfield, but there has been little progress as his representatives continue to demand a release clause which Liverpool are yet to agree to.

Amidst the contract stand-off, Juventus have come to the fore in an attempt to lure Can from Anfield next summer on a free transfer as even the Bianconeri's CEO Beppe Marotta has previously revealed the club's interest in the midfielder.

However, despite the constant speculation surrounding his future Can is unwavering in his commitment to Liverpool, as he stressed the need to keep his focus solely on the pitch.

He told The Times: “I made forward steps in my three years here. It is my fourth season now in Liverpool and I played a lot of games. I am really enjoying being here. It is a great club.

“Of course I can play better sometimes, I know that, but I think my development has been good so far. I try to be better and I train hard for that. Why should my commitment be any different? I have a contract I playing for the club, I earn my money here and I love to play for Liverpool.

“I don’t think about setbacks, or injury, when I am going out on the pitch. I only think about how I am going to help my team. That [injury] can always happen, but on the pitch I only think about how we can win the game.”