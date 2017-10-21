Napoli Set To Steal AC Milan Star Should They Fail To Qualify For Champions League Next Season

Napoli are interested in signing AC Milan forward Andre Silva this summer should the club not qualify for the Champions League next season.

Milan set themselves high expectations for this season after spending around €200m on new players this summer, and many believe should they not finish in the top four in Serie A this season, they may be forced to sell some star players.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

It has been well documented that Napoli's director of football Cristiano Giuntoli has been a big admirer of Silva for a number of years, and now, according to RAI Sport (via Football Italia), Napoli have informed Silva's agent of their interest and that they're lining up a bid should the striker leave the San Siro in the summer.

The Portuguese star arrived at Milan from Porto this summer for around €40m, and although he is yet to find the net in Serie A so far, he has scored six goals in seven appearances in other competitions for his new club.

David Ramos/GettyImages

He received his first international call up following Portugal's triumph at Euro 2016, and was a key member of the side that finished third in the 2017 Confederations Cup. He has so far scored 11 goals in 17 appearances for the senior side after representing his country at every youth level from U16 to U21.





Napoli will likely face stiff competition as it has also been reported that both Barcelona and Arsenal are keeping a close eye on the developments surrounding Silva, however the Portuguese star - who turns 22 next month - will be looking to end his Serie A goal drought on Sunday when Milan host Genoa.

As for Napoli, they will look to maintain their perfect start to the season when they host Inter on Saturday evening when the top two clubs in the league go head-to-head.