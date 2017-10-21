Real Madrid Keeper Set to Miss Crucial Spurs Clash With Thigh Injury

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas is set to be out of action for at least two weeks after suffering a thigh injury - meaning that he could miss his side's crucial Champions League match against Spurs on November 1st.

The Costa Rican stopper has become Los Blancos' first choice keeper this season, having rotated the role with Kiko Casilla last season.

As reported by Goal, the 30-year-old has suffered a re-occurance of the adductor muscle injury that he originally picked up during the international break. Navas rallied and managed to recover in time to face Spurs last Tuesday, but his recovery was short-lived, with the keeper now forced to spend time on the sidelines recovering.

EZEQUIEL BECERRA/GettyImages

Navas is set to appear at the World Cup this summer, after Costa Rica finished second in their qualification group to book their place in Russia. The keeper will be eager to remain fit for the tournament, as his stunning performances in the 2014 competition earned him his dream move to Real Madrid at the end of the tournament.

Losing Navas will be a huge blow to Real, who are already having a relatively poor season in comparison to their usual lofty standards. Zinedine Zidane's side currently sit third in La Liga, five points of fierce rivals Barcelona - who sit atop the table after winning seven out of eight matches in their opening run of fixtures.

Los Blancos face Eibar in the Bernabéu this weekend, and will be hoping to improve upon the lacklustre performances that have characterised their home fixtures so far this season.