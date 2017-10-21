Reds Boss Jurgen Klopp Explains Why Harry Kane Is a Bigger Threat Than Lukaku Ahead of Spurs Clash

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has claimed that Spurs talisman Harry Kane is a greater threat to his side than Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, ahead of the Reds' key clash against Spurs this weekend.

Kane has enjoyed a rapid ascent to glory at Spurs, consistently putting in performances that have lead to many pundits describing the player as world class.

Speaking ahead of the big game at Wembley Stadium, via the Evening Standard, when asked to compare Lukaku with Kane, Klopp was initially cautious to comment, but did claim that Kane could pose more of a threat to his side than Lukaku did in the 0-0 draw against United last weekend.

Proud of our performance tonight. Big displays all over the pitch. A good point and looking forward to playing them at Wembley. 👍 #COYS #UCL pic.twitter.com/DtsRbNifeb — Harry Kane (@HKane) October 17, 2017

Klopp stated, "I don't have to judge these two. They are both fantastic strikers.





"The difference is that Harry is much more a part of the game when he is not scoring - but I am pretty sure Lukaku can make these steps too.





"We avoided the balls to Lukaku and that must be a key for Harry as well but if we are too concentrated on one player then Dele Alli is everywhere or Eriksen shoots from everywhere with decisive passes.





"It is a good team so you cannot be concentrated on one player. It will be a big challenge for them in the next few years because Harry is not only one of the best strikers in Europe, he is one of the best strikers in the world, 100 per cent".

Sunday's match between Liverpool and Spurs will be crucial in determining which of the sides are more likely to challenge the Manchester clubs for the Premier League title this season. With Manchester City and Manchester United both romping their way to the top end of the table, Spurs and the Reds will need to dig deep if they are to stand a chance of catching them.