Sky Sports Pundits Don't Hold Back in Their Analysis of Marko Arnautovic

Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher gave a damning assessment on the performance of West Ham's Marko Arnautovic, following his side's 3-0 defeat to Brighton on Friday.

Ben A. Pruchnie/GettyImages

The defeat leaves the Hammers 17th and they could find themselves in the bottom three come the end of the weekend.

Despite a poor performance from the majority of Slaven Bilic's side, Arnautovic in particular received blunt criticism from Neville and Carragher about the Austrian's performance and demeanour.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Speaking post-game to Sky Sports, Neville claimed: "I have only ever played with one player that had an excuse not to track back and that was Cristiano Ronaldo.

"He scored 40 goals in a season. That guy (Arnautovic) is Ronaldo in his own mind. That's the problem, he thinks he is better than he is."

0-3 - This was West Ham's heaviest home league defeat against a newly promoted side since November 1931 (1-5 v West Brom). Hammered. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 20, 2017

Neville's Sky Sports colleague Carragher was unimpressed with Arnautovic's performance, who was critical during the game on commentary and post-game.

Carragher added: "I was very critical of Arnautovic during the game, he was a huge money signing.

"It can be difficult to settle and show your true form at a new club but that performance was not one you think was desperate to show everyone what he can do. He was walking about during the game, it was beyond belief... It was so poor and it heaps so much pressure on the manager."

Marco Aurautovic hasn't endured an easy start at West Ham since his club-record £24m move from Stoke City this summer.

Sent off in only his second appearance for West Ham in their 3-2 defeat at Southampton, the Austrian is yet to score for his new side as the pressure mounts both on and off the pitch at the Olympic Stadium this season.