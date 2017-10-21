Tired Messi Likely to Miss Barcelona's Copa del Rey Clash Against Murcia

Lionel Messi has reportedly asked his manager Ernesto Valverde not to play in Barcelona's upcoming Copa del Rey showdown against Murcia.

The five-time Balon d'Or winner has been extremely busy, in the past few weeks, with his international duties and Champions League matches, and certainly earned some time off.

According to Spanish media outlet Diario Gol (via The Express), Messi is, therefore, hoping to rest on the bench while his team start the Copa del Rey title defence on Tuesday evening.

Barcelona will play Murcia only a few days after their La Liga clash with Malaga, kicking off on Saturday, and shortly before another league game against Athletic Bilbao.

Messi has already scored 11 goals in eight league appearances this year, while also being the hero of Argentina's qualification to the 2018 World Cup.

🔥 MATCHDAY!!!

⚽️ FC Barcelona vs Málaga

🕙 8.45pm CET

🏆 La Liga | Week 9

📍 Camp Nou

📲 #BarçaMalaga

🔵🔴 #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/maT2Kf1Dgg — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 21, 2017

Diario Gol report that this would be the ideal chance for him to recharge his batteries and rest ahead of Barcelona's Champions League match with Olympiacos at the end of the month.

After scoring his 100th goal in Europe against the Greek outfit on Wednesday, the Argentine ace has joked with his coach Valverde, expressing the wish to double the figure this year.

The Blaugrana currently top the league table with 22 points, followed by Valencia, who have 18, and Real Madrid, who are a point behind.