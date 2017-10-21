UEFA Report Shows Leicester Received More Champions League Money Than Winners Real Madrid

Leicester City took away the second-highester earnings out of any other team in last year's Champions League, receiving more money from UEFA than eventual winners Real Madrid.

The Foxes shocked world football by being crowned Premier League champions at the end of the 2015/16 season, and with this were granted immediate passage to the competition's group stages.

The then-Claudio Ranieri and later Craig Shakespeare side went on to rip up the rule book on Europe's grandest stage, advancing from their pot and into the knock-out rounds.

Leicester City have qualified for the Champions League quarter finals more times (1) than Arsenal (0) over the last seven seasons. pic.twitter.com/QDqKqwA2Gr — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 14, 2017

Leicester's Champions League dream, however, ended in the quarter finals, as they were beaten 2-1 on aggregate by Atletico Madrid.





But recently released figures from UEFA have shown the Foxes received £0.6m more from the footballing governing body than the trophy-lifters themselves, with only runners-up Juventus taking home more.

The Midlands side were paid £73.2m due to their performance in the competition, whilst Los Blancos only got their hands on £72.6m of the £1.25bn pot.

The Serie A giants, however, received a healthy £25.4m more than the Premier League side, even though they also did not win the tournament, taking their share to £98.6m.

But of course Leicester were not the only British club to take part in the 2015/16 campaign's Champions League.





Out of the rest, Arsenal were paid the most by UEFA after being dumped out at the same stage as the Foxes by Bayern Munich with a 10-2 aggregate scoreline, receiving £58m.





Manchester City, who like the Gunners were also knocked out in the last 16, were given £45m for their efforts after being toppled by Monaco following their qualification from the play-offs.





While Tottenham Hotspur and Glasgow Celtic, who both had disappointing campaigns, were paid £39m and £28m respectively, and both of which received less than Manchester United due to their Europa League success, paid £40m by UEFA - twice that than any other team were given the previous year.