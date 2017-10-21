Vincenzo Montella Risks Sacking if Milan Lose to Genoa in Serie A Weekend Game

By 90Min
October 21, 2017

Vincenzo Montella will have to play his cards right if he wants to keep his job at AC Milan. As his Rossoneri prepare for Sunday's afternoon match against Genoa, a victory is crucial. 

After losing their past three Serie A games, Milan find themselves in the middle of the table, with fewer and fewer hopes to win the Scudetto and limited chances to reach Europe. 

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Sunday's game will, therefore, be crucial for the ex-Roma player, who, according to  Goal.com has been given the confidence of his bosses, but risks to lose it if they don't see improvement. 

During the summer window, AC Milan spent a staggering €236m in order to enhance a team that had been a disappointment over the past few years. 


However, the Rossoneri are only placed 10th in the table and are equally struggling to do well in the Europa League after their latest 0-0 tie with Aek Athens. 

Even though it is understood that Milan sports directors Mirabelli and Fassone have given Montella full confidence about the future, they are reportedly considering a possible replacement. 

Among the suitable candidates, according to Goal, are former Fiorentina manager Paulo Sousa, ex-Italy coach Cesare Prandelli and Gennaro Gattuso, who has played as a Rossonero for most of his career. 

Lastly, the two sports directors are reportedly contemplating the idea of consider until the end of the season to make another offer to Chelsea coach Antonio Conte, who would be the ideal manager for AC Milan. 

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters