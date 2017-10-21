Vincenzo Montella Risks Sacking if Milan Lose to Genoa in Serie A Weekend Game

Vincenzo Montella will have to play his cards right if he wants to keep his job at AC Milan. As his Rossoneri prepare for Sunday's afternoon match against Genoa, a victory is crucial.

After losing their past three Serie A games, Milan find themselves in the middle of the table, with fewer and fewer hopes to win the Scudetto and limited chances to reach Europe.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Sunday's game will, therefore, be crucial for the ex-Roma player, who, according to Goal.com has been given the confidence of his bosses, but risks to lose it if they don't see improvement.

During the summer window, AC Milan spent a staggering €236m in order to enhance a team that had been a disappointment over the past few years.





However, the Rossoneri are only placed 10th in the table and are equally struggling to do well in the Europa League after their latest 0-0 tie with Aek Athens.

Even though it is understood that Milan sports directors Mirabelli and Fassone have given Montella full confidence about the future, they are reportedly considering a possible replacement.

Among the suitable candidates, according to Goal, are former Fiorentina manager Paulo Sousa, ex-Italy coach Cesare Prandelli and Gennaro Gattuso, who has played as a Rossonero for most of his career.

Lastly, the two sports directors are reportedly contemplating the idea of consider until the end of the season to make another offer to Chelsea coach Antonio Conte, who would be the ideal manager for AC Milan.