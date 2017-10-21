West Ham Manager Slaven Bilic Takes Full Responsibility for Brighton Horror Show

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic admitted that his West Ham side failed to rise to the occasion as they were well beaten by Brighton at the London Stadium on Friday night.

The Hammers were beaten 3-0 thanks to two goals from Glenn Murray and one from José Izquierdo meaning that Bilic's side have conceded three or more goals in five of their first nine Premier League matches this season. Bilic told whufc.com that: "It’s a bad performance from us.

"The goals killed us. The first one was very quick and between the first and second goal we were dominating the game and we were there and put a lot of balls in the box, but they defended the balls really well and then in those moments at the end of the first half, we conceded the second one from a good bit of individual skill from their player."

After Murray's 10th minute opener, West Ham enjoyed more of the ball, with chances falling to Winston Reid and Manuel Lanzini, but Izquierdo's strike right on half time killed the Hammers.

Bilic said: "We tried to come back, but it’s very difficult for me to say anything clever now.

"All I can say is that it was very disappointing and frustrating and as manager I take full responsibility for that."

The pressure is building on the West Ham manager who has seen his side put in yet another hugely disappointing performance at home.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

He said: "We all wanted to win. It happened to us a few times last season at a time when we thought we were in a good situation, in good form and all that and we had a home game like this, with the greatest respect to them, when we thought we would get three points and climb up the table and play with less negative pressure and we don’t do it."

It remains to be seen whether Bilic will remain in charge for two crunch London derbies this week.

West Ham play Tottenham in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday at Wembley before travelling to Crystal Palace in the Premier League next weekend.