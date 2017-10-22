Arsenal Join the Hunt For Real Madrid, Liverpool & Man Utd Target Alan Guimarães

By 90Min
October 22, 2017

Arsenal have entered the race for Brazilian wondered Alan Guimarães with Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester United all interested in the 17-year-old. 

As reported by Sport Witness, Spanish newspaper AS claimed there had already been a 'verbal agreement' for Guimarães with Real Madrid and that he'd join the Los Blancos when he turned 18.


But the deal is far from done according to sources, who are being told it's too early for the move to be finalised. 

Image by Matthew Debono

The youngster has impressed several elite clubs in Europe following standout performances in the U17 World Cup which is being held in India.

With this, Arsenal have joined the race to sign the Palmeiras attacking midfielder alongside fellow English club Liverpool.

Sport Witness reported earlier on in the year that Manchester United had scouts go and watch Guimarães however the Red Devils haven't made contact for a while now according to this report.

But with the release clause of the 17-year-old being in the region of €50m, would Arsenal, even Liverpool, be prepared to pay that much for a player of Guimarães' age?

