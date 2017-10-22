Arsenal Star Mesut Ozil Sends a Message on Twitter Amid Man Utd Rumours

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has urged fans to 'ignore the noise' surrounding his name being linked with a January switch to Manchester United.

The German international is out of contract next summer and there has been no indication he will sign an extension at the Emirates - meaning the club currently risk losing him for nothing.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Ozil has come under fire for his 'disappearing act' in the big games, and he has been left out for a number of games by Arsene Wenger.

It has all led to recent reports that Ozil could make a shock cut-price January move to Manchester United to be reunited with old coach Jose Mourinho, who oversaw his development at Real Madrid.

But the playmaker has told fans not to read into those reports. He tweeted: "Ignore the noise and stay focused."

The message could be interpreted as a note to self, meaning that a move could still be in the offing in January - there isn't actually any flat-out denial of the speculation linking him to Old Trafford which some fans may have preferred to read.

The 29-year-old's relationship with Gunners supporters appears to have soured somewhat in recent times, and the star recently took to Instagram to hit back at his critics.

Many fans are of the opinion that Ozil doesn't show the expected work-rate, and that his influence isn't always so obvious against so-called 'bigger' teams.