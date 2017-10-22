Aston Villa Boss Steve Bruce Willing to 'Break the Bank' for Spurs Loanee Josh Onomah

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce admitted that he would have to 'break the bank' to secure Josh Onomah when his loan deal expires at the end of the season.

Onomah was influential in a 2-1 win against Fulham on Saturday as the England U21 international continues to impress in claret and blue.

Onomah is thriving off the increased game time, yet the more he impresses, the more likely Spurs are to drive up the price or keep hold of the youngster.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

As quoted by the Birmingham Mail, Bruce said: “Josh Onomah was terrific today. We’ll try and break the bank for him! But we know Spurs have got a very good player there.”





Having started the last six games on the Villa bench, Onomah's performance after being granted a starting place proved Bruce made the right call.

Onomah was a part of the England U21 World Cup winning side of this summer - struggling to break through at Spurs, Onomah saw Villa as a chance to gain experience and develop.

Having only made 32 appearances for Spurs, mostly off the bench, if Villa gain promotion there's a chance he will stay and fight for the Villains.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Onomah wasn't the only impressive performer against Fulham, Bruce also praised matchwinner Albert Adomah: “That’s the best I’ve seen him play since he’s been at the club. He was a threat all day, he ran a million miles and scored the winner. I’m delighted for him.”

Bruce dropped Adomah in September following a string of poor performances, but since then he's improved drastically:

“As I said weeks ago, he could have quite easily knocked my door and said: ‘What’s going on?’ He knuckled down, trained every day as if it was his last and he now looks as though he’s got a real spring in his step.

"He’s playing on the left coming in onto his right foot, he seems to enjoy it, and he’s now got a few goals which is great.”





Scoring five times in six Championship starts, Adomah's pace and finishing have got Villains dreaming off a true promotion push.