Deja Vu: Former Bayern Manager Carlo Ancelotti Favourite to Replace Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte

Carlo Ancelotti has been made the bookies' favourite to replace compatriot Antonio Conte at Chelsea, according to the Daily Express.

This comes after Saturday's 4-2 win against Watford, a game in which Chelsea had trailed in the second half with the pressure mounting on their Italian coach.

But his side completed a turnaround and offered some welcome relief for Conte after a difficult start to the new season.

There remain doubts, however, over his future at the club, leading to speculation that Ancelotti could be lined up for a return to Stamford Bridge.

The 58-year-old was dismissed by Bayern Munich last month and is now on the lookout for a new job.

Everton, West Ham, and Leicester are all believed to be interested in acquiring the services of Ancelotti, though he is expected to seek out a more high profile role.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

And it could be that Roman Abramovich looks to bring back the coach that led Chelsea to the Premier League title in 2010.

The Blues owner has already appointed the same manager twice - Jose Mourinho returned for a second spell in 2013 - and he is rumoured to be considering doing the same again.

Ancelotti, who is the only coach to have won the Champions League three times, has reportedly turned down offers from Italy and China.

If Chelsea were to look elsewhere should Conte depart in the near future, Thomas Tuchel has been made the second favourite.