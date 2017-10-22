Diego Costa Has a Message for Michy Batshuayi After Chelsea’s Victory Over Watford

By 90Min
October 22, 2017

The heroic performance of Michy Batshuayi in Chelsea’s win over Watford has been praised by former Chelsea striker Diego Costa. 


The Premier League champions were in a tricky situation at Stamford Bridge trailing 2-1 with 20 minutes to go, but the Belgian scored an impressive equaliser then clinched the victory with a second goal in the 95th minute making it 4-2.

Conte’s decision to bring on Batshuayi changed the game and inspired Chelsea to a comeback victory. Even Diego Costa praised the Batsman performance, somewhat surprisingly giving the nature of the Brazilian's exit from Chelsea. 

Costa lauded his former teammate on Instagram by commenting ‘top Michi’ on the striker’s triumphant post. Batshuayi was signed by Chelsea for £33m and scored the goal that won the Premier League title for the Blues last season.


However, Batshuayi is struggling to start for the West London club, only starting two league games this season against Burnley and Crystal Palace and both games were lost by the defending champions Chelsea.

So his role may have to be that of super-sub as he also came off the bench this season to score a massive winner against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

