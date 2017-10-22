Everton 2-5 Arsenal: Gunners Cruise to Victory in 7 Goal Thriller Against Toffees at Goodison

Arsenal swept aside Ronald Koeman's Everton in a 5-2 win, with the home side reduced to 10 men and on a run of four games without a win.

Arsenal found their rhythm early on, with the traditional Arsenal style attacking of quick, incisive passing proving problematic for a shaky Everton back line. Jordan Pickford was called upon twice, denying both Ramsey and Lacazette the opening goal - in fact, it would be Everton that would take the lead.

Following a hefty tackle by Idrissa Gueye on Granit Xhaka, the ball fell to Wayne Rooney and what would happen next was expected. Picking his spot, the boyhood Evertonian fired the ball into the top left corner from outside the area, giving Everton an unlikely lead. Scoring his 15th goal against Arsenal in his career - Rooney added to his best record against a single club.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Echoing the goal he scored against Arsenal on his Everton debut, the strike met the same top corner it did at Goodison Park exactly 15 years ago. Arsenal continued to dominate proceedings, managing 17 shots and were rewarded on the stroke of half-time for their efforts.

Xhaka's speculative long-range effort was denied by Pickford, but Monreal was the first to react and lashed the ball into the back of the net.

Scoring for the second time this season, the equaliser came at a crucial time for the Gunners who peppered the Everton goal for the duration of the first half.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Arsenal continued their supremacy into the second half - taking an early lead through Mesut Ozil. It was a glancing header from the German, who met Sanchez's whipped cross with finesse to beat Pickford, propelling Arsenal into the driving seat.

Things went from bad to worse for Everton and manager Ronald Koeman when Idrissa Gueye was given his marching orders for a late tackle on Xhaka. Having made multiple questionable tackles throughout the game, the dismissal would make it even harder for Everton to find a way back into the match.

RED CARD! Gueye sent off for Everton. Goes from bad to worse — 90min (@90min_Football) October 22, 2017

Lacazette nabbed a third for Arsenal, rounding off the Arsenal counter-attack with ease. The French striker found himself acres of space inside the area and was simply found by Mesut Ozil to cap off a miserable afternoon for Evertonians. It was a much-improved performance by Ozil, who has come under fire in recent weeks for being a passenger in this Arsenal side.





The game would have a goal-filled finish with added time proving to be more costly for the home side. Arsenal put the nail in the coffin with a fourth goal when Ramsey finished off a simple chance, passed through excellently by Wilshere.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Everton found themselves a late consolation goal through Oumar Niasse, when Monreal's backpass lacked conviction leaving Cech stranded and Niasse to walk the ball into the back of the net. The muted celebration by the home fans said it all, with most missing the goal having left early.

Arsenal added to the woe with a fifth goal, when Alexis Sanchez was given time to swivel on the ball and find the bottom left corner of the net. The goal summed up Everton's defensive performance, with the runners not tracked and not enough pressure on the man in possession.





With so many gaping defensive flaws in this side and boos ringing around Goodison park - surely Koeman's position is soon to be vacant. Watch this space...