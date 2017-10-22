Former Toffees Boss David Moyes Could Make Sensational Return to Everton as Koeman Pressure Mounts

The former Everton manager David Moyes is being touted as the replacement for Ronald Koeman should the Dutchman be fired from Goodison Park. Moyes left Everton in 2013 after managing the Toffees for 11 years to go and manage Manchester United.

His time at Old Trafford was a disaster, he inherited a team that had just won the league, but managed to get himself fired before the season had ended and Manchester United finished 7th. However, according to reports in the Daily Mirror, the 54-year-old is still highly regarded at Everton.

1) A familiar face is being lined up to replace Ronald Koeman at Evertonhttps://t.co/txM0YcdBg5 pic.twitter.com/emh9lyt3dX — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) October 21, 2017

After his horrific time at Manchester United he then tried to rebuild his reputation in Spain with Real Sociedad, but underwhelmed. Then he went onto Sunderland and got the Black Cats relegated before resigning.

Koeman is under a lot of pressure at Everton right now due to the Merseyside side massively underperforming in the opening weeks of the campaign. They have just two wins in 12 games, despite spending £140m in the summer.

At Goodison Park. Seems Koeman’s stock has risen instantly among Everton fans at the mere mention of David Moyes being linked with his job. — Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) October 22, 2017

Moyes' record at Everton is renowned in 10 full seasons at Everton, having guided Everton to an impressive eight top half finishes, despite having limited resources.





His best season was arguably 2004/05 where he guided the Toffees to a 4th-place finish meaning potential Champions League football. However, qualification proved too tough for his side who lost both legs to Spanish side Villarreal in the playoffs.

His record while manager of Everton against top four opposition was also pretty poor. In 79 matches against teams that finished in the top four he won only 13. He also never won a trophy at Everton and never beat current Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho .

The Scottish manager is also being targeted by the Scottish FA as a replacement for Gordon Strachan.