Jose Mourinho Claims Players Themselves Owe an Explanation for Embarrassing Huddersfield Defeat

A rainy Saturday afternoon in West Yorkshire brought an end to Manchester United's unbeaten streak this season as they lost 2-1 to Huddersfield Town.

Though they are still second on the table, the Red Devils now have a five point gap between them and Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Jose Mourinho took to the press after the match to express his disappointed, admitting that the Terriers deserved the win, Daily Mail reports.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Following Ander Herrera's comments in a post-match interview, Mourinho questioned the attitude of his players on the pitch.

"I heard that Ander Herrera in his interviews saying that the attitude and desire was really poor," the Portuguese manager said.

"Oh my God! When a player says that and a player feels that, I think they should all go to the press conference and explain why because I can’t explain why."

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Mourinho suggested that the match could potentially be one of his worst losses due to the fact that the players' attitude was the factor to the defeat.

"In the first half I was just waiting for that mistake. It was Mata and Victor but it could be another one because the attitude was really poor. So they beat us on attitude.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

"When I lose matches, I like to lose matches because the opponent was better than us, had more quality than us. When you lose a match because of attitude, that’s really bad."

The United boss did also praise Huddersfield for their performance on the day, saying that they played like he like to do and fully deserved the win.

"Huddersfield played like I like," Mourinho explained. They played with everything they have. Like it has to be. With everything: aggression, desire, motivation, sacrifice. And we didn’t. So the team which deserved to win, won.





"It is a surprise but reality. For me it’s simple to say that the team that deserved to win won."