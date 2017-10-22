Jose Mourinho Offers a Fitness Update on Star Defender as Man Utd Prepare for Big Week Ahead

Jose Mourinho has revealed he hopes Eric Bailly will be 'available for selection next week', with the club set to face Swansea in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday and Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The 23-year-old has been sidelined with a knock picked up against Mali whilst on international duty with Ivory Coast, and hasn't featured in either of the Red Devils' previous two matches.

His imminent return will make for welcome news for United fans - Bailly is by far and away the club's best defender and has been hugely impressive since joining from Villarreal as Mourinho's first signing as United boss.

Bailly is the Portuguese's go-to and has been a mainstay in the side this season alongside Phil Jones, who limped out of the 2-1 defeat to Huddersfield on Saturday.

Bailly's absence forced Mourinho to field Chris Smalling as Jones' partner at the John Smith's Stadium before the latter was replaced by Victor Lindelof, whose howler gifted the Terriers a second goal to seal all three points for the hosts.

United had been rock solid up until that point in the league, and it is clear that they are a far stronger side with Bailly present and so fans will welcome the news, via the club's official website, that Mourinho 'expects him to be back next week.'

