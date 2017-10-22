Jurgen Klopp Praises Jordan Henderson's Captain Qualities But Doesn't Care About His England Role

By 90Min
October 22, 2017

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp has praised Jordan Henderson's role as Reds captain, but has admitted he doesn't care for his England role. 

With the World Cup in Russia on the horizon, manager Gareth Southgate will have to choose between Henderson and Harry Kane. 

Both viable options to lead the Three Lions, the pair shared the armband in England's recent qualifiers - with Kane given the captaincy against Slovenia and Lithuania.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

As quoted by the Liverpool Echo, Klopp said: “I'm not here to make a commercial for Jordan Henderson. He is the captain here and that says everything about what I think about him.

Gareth Southgate doesn't need my help. 

"I don't think he wants it. And I don't get any help from him. That's how it is and I'm not interested in England's captain."

Henderson will look to follow in the footsteps of Steven Gerrard by captaining his country in a major tournament - as England aim to improve upon the last two dismal tournament performances. 


Having lost to Iceland at Euro 2016, Henderson was dropped from the side with Roy Hodgson rotating his starting lineup. 

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

“When I came here, Jordan [Henderson] was already the captain and after a few weeks I saw that made more than sense", said Klopp. "Jordan is a very good guy. He is a serious professional person and he feels responsible for the club and the team."


Henderson was dropped for Liverpool's 7-0 demolition of Maribor in the Champions League, as Milner stepped up and performed excellently, leaving Henderson's place in doubt for a huge match against Spurs at Wembley. 

However, Klopp will likely drop Wijnaldum in place for the Liverpool captain, with the Dutchman notoriously poor away from home. 

Klopp also praised Henderson for emulating Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard: “He has a lot of qualities and being captain after Steven Gerrard is not an easy job but he dealt with it and that makes him a very skilled guy."

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters