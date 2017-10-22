Luis Suarez is Priceless For Barcelona According to Manager Ernesto Valverde

By 90Min
October 22, 2017

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde believes forward Luis Suarez is priceless following their 2-0 victory over Malaga on Saturday. 

Sport reported what Valverde had to say on a few of players to the media following the game against Malaga and thought that the more chances Suarez missed the better: "He looks good to me. It’s the third game he has played in six days. 


"He had a great game against Atletico and he was tireless against Olympiakos, but he always get chances. That aggressiveness he plays with guarantees he will always be in there."

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

The Uruguayan was taken off after 83 minutes after failing to find the net a the Camp Nou against Malaga.


"The more chances he misses, the better, because he’s there. He is priceless for us. Suarez is ambitious and no one likes to be taken off. 

"Everyone wants to play, everyone wants to start… I don’t see any problem."

The 30-year-old has been vital for Barcelona in recent years since arriving from Liverpool and with the departure of Neymar, he will be heavily relied upon alongside Messi. 

