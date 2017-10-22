Man on a Mission: Wenger Reveals Why He Has Refused to Quit at Arsenal Despite Recent Struggles

Arsene Wenger has revealed why he refuses to walk away from Arsenal despite the struggles of recent years.

The Frenchman has faced increasing levels of criticism from the Gunners fanbase for the club's perceived stagnation and last season failed to reach the Champions League for the first time during his 20-year tenure.

But he has admitted that his "love" for management has allowed him to continue throughout the most difficult spells.

Arsène Wenger turns 68 today - happy birthday boss🎈 pic.twitter.com/S5SBYfdGAr — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) October 22, 2017

"Why keep doing it? Because I love it," he told Sky Sports. "Because it's a job where I think you can have a very positive influence: on people's lives, on results, on the dimensions of a football club, on values - because I think first of all a club is about values, which we forget a lot today.

"I feel on a mission to carry these values through for this club because I think this club is usually respected all over the world for its values and it carries through the generations.

"I started this job at the age of 33 so I've done 35 years without having a stop at all. There's no break; it's 35 years of total focus and dedication to football life."

Asked if the idea of bringing his esteemed coaching career to an end is a scary one, Wenger added: "Yes, because every end is to be in front of the unknown and of course it can be a bit frightening.

"But even if it is frightening, I'm not too scared. I just want to do what I do as long as I think I can do it well and I have the motivation to do it. On that front, I have no doubt.

"After, the day will come quickly, maybe not, but I am completely focused and completely committed."