Manchester United Allegedly Have £5m Bid Rejected for Villa's Answer to Dwight Yorke

By 90Min
October 22, 2017

Aston Villa’s 19-year-old wonderkid Keinan Davis has emerged as a surprise target for Manchester United, following reports the Red Devils have had a £5m bid turned down for the youngster.

The striker - who has established himself as a regular under former United man Steve Bruce- has now bagged himself two goals in ten games for Villa. This has led to comparisons being drawn between himself and another United and Villa great- Dwight Yorke.

It now seem as though United are in pole position to land the signature of Villa’s young starlet, amid interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal and Everton.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

Two years ago, the striker was released by his hometown side Stevenage Town, but after signing for Southern League Premier Division side Biggleswade Town, the youngster soon found himself on the books at Aston Villa by December 2015.

Davis’ former coach, Biggleswade Under 18 manager Dave Northfield, has claimed that Davis was destined for greatness.

He told The Sun: “It’s been an incredible journey. When Stevenage released him, they said he would never play professionally. But Keinan can play so many ways. He’s strong and great at holding up the ball but he’s also deceptively quick.”

Should Davis make his big-money move to United, Biggleswade will not make any profit from the sale as there was no sell-on clause in his contract. Instead, the non-league side opted for £5000, as well as the gate receipts from one of Villa’s Under 23 fixtures.

However, following The Sun's report that Villa rejected a bid for Davis from United, Villa's CEO Keith Wyness has slammed the reports, deeming them to be untrue. 

Reported by the Birmingham Mail, Wyness wrote on social media of the alleged £5m bid: “Utter rubbish, reporter should apologise.”


When asked for clarification on whether it was the figure or the story that Wyness was dismissing, he responded by deeming both claims to be "complete fiction".

United are well-known for giving players fresh out of non-league an opportunity on the big stage, with England international, Chris Smalling, previously on the books for non-league side, Maidstone United, signing on from Fulham.

