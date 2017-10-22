Manchester United look set to quickly react to shock 2-1 defeat to Huddersfield in order to reignite their title ambitions. Plans are being put into place to make a £30m bid to bring Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler to Old Trafford.

According to reports in the Daily Mail, the Red Devils are busy behind the scenes sorting out a deal for the Spanish Under-21 midfielder. He currently has a £75m release clause in his contract, however it is unlikely it would cost that much to bring him to Manchester.

Jose Mourinho is keen to add midfield cover after seeing his side without their record signing Paul Pogba due to injury. Plus Michael Carrick is likely to retire at the end of the season and there are question marks over the futures of other united central midfielders Marouane Fellaini and Ander Herrera.

Soler has played a key role in Valencia's terrific start to the season and featured in Saturday's 4-0 win over Sevilla to keep them second, only four points behind leaders Barcelona.

Soler only made his La Liga debut for Valencia last December and has since made 30 appearances scoring four goals. One of those goals being against Real Madrid in a 2-2 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu earlier this season.