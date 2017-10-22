Premier League Legend Believes Mohamed Salah Will Be the 'Key Man' for Liverpool

Former Liverpool player turned pundit Michael Owen has praised summer signing Mohamed Salah and believes that he will be the 'key man' for Jurgen Klopp's side in the coming weeks.

The Egyptian has enjoyed a blistering start to his Liverpool career, scoring eight times in 13 appearances making him the club's top scorer so far this season.

Many were quick to label Salah a 'Chelsea reject' given his short spell at the club three years ago, but Salah's improved physicality has seen him adapt to the Premier League much faster at the second time of asking.

Martin Stoever/GettyImages

The winger has been able to capture the form that saw him flourish at Roma, earning him a £35m move to Merseyside this summer - which at this rate looks to be a smart piece of business in a hugely inflated transfer market. Speaking to the Premier League, Owen said:

"He's very dangerous, his assists are good as well. He's got so much pace, he times his runs well, and with Sadio Mane being out injured on the other side the emphasis is even more on Salah. He's probably the key man."

JURE MAKOVEC/GettyImages

However, the one criticism that can be raised regarding Salah is his poor conversion rate. The 25-year-old is hugely dependant upon his left foot, which often results in him having to cut in from the right-hand side; unable to cross or shoot with his weaker foot.

Salah often encounters situations like this, and a 16.7% shot conversion rate demonstrates this issue. "He's not the best finisher in the world but he gets that many chances that even if he scores one in three chances then his numbers start totting up", said Owen.

"They play in a way that suits Salah, with pace on both flanks and players like Philippe Coutinho, who can see a pass."

Facing off against Spurs in a huge clash at Wembley on Sunday, Owen highlighted Klopp's unfaltering philosophy: "I like the bravery of Liverpool. They don't tend to change for anybody and against the top teams it's great to see them always playing on the front foot.

"Liverpool don't play with a main number nine. They play with almost a false one, in Roberto Firmino, so emphasis is on the whole team to chip in with goals, and Salah's pulling his weight in that department."

The Egyptian is more than doing so and will be eager to continue his excellent scoring record in Red on Sunday.